Musk's first email to Twitter staff ends remote work -Bloomberg















Nov 10 (Reuters) - Twitter-owner Elon Musk said in an email to employees that remote work would no longer be allowed and that they would be expected to be in office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Musk also told employees that he wants to see subscriptions account for half of Twitter's revenue, the report added.

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











