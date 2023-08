Neuralink logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's brain chip startup Neuralink has raised $280 million in a funding round led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, the company said in a post on messaging platform X.

The fundraise comes months after Musk said he expects the startup to begin its first human trial this year.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.