May 11 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal's head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, is in talks to become the new CEO of Twitter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

(This story has been refiled to capitalize 'Twitter' in the headline)

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











