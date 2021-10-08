Skip to main content

NerdWallet reveals jump in revenue in IPO filing

Oct 8 (Reuters) - NerdWallet Inc on Friday made public its paperwork for a U.S. initial public offering that showed a more than 32% jump in revenue for the consumer financial advice website.

The San Francisco-based company did not share terms for the offering, but two sources close to the matter said in May it could seek a valuation of up to $5 billion.

NerdWallet confidentially submitted paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the IPO in May, Reuters had reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company generated $181.6 million in revenue for the six months ended June 30, compared with $137.3 million over the same period a year earlier, the filing showed.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Barclays, Citigroup and KeyBanc Capital Markets are among the underwriters for the offering.

NerdWallet plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "NRDS".

