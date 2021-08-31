Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NetEase CEO sees minor hit to earnings from China's new gaming curbs

1 minute read

The logo of internet technology company Netease is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Aug 31 (Reuters) - NetEase Inc Chief Executive Officer Ding Lei said on Tuesday the gaming company anticipates a less than 1% hit to its earnings from China's new gaming curbs on minors.

The comments came after China's new rules, published on Monday, forbid under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week as part of a major shift by Beijing to strengthen control over some key sectors of its economy. read more

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Brenda Goh;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

