NetEase's Cloud Music sues Tencent Music for alleged unfair competition

The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - NetEase's Cloud Music unit said on Wednesday it has initiated legal proceedings against Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), alleging unfair competition.

NetEase Cloud Music said in the statement that TME had repeatedly and "illegally" played "unauthorised" songs on TME's various music-streaming platforms.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh

