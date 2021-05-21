Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) is looking to hire an executive to oversee its expansion into videogames, The Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has approached veteran game industry executives in recent weeks, the report said.

The move comes at a time when the video-streaming pioneer is stepping up efforts to grow beyond its traditional business as competition heats up and subscriber growth slows.

The gaming industry has been a big pandemic winner thanks to a surge in demand from customers staying at home during the crisis.

The report said Netflix had discussed offering a bundle of games similar to Apple's online subscription offering, Apple Arcade, as an option.

While the details of the company's games strategy are still very much in flux, it has decided that the games will not feature advertising, the report added.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

