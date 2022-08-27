New CATL m3p batteries can improve energy density by 10%-20% - chairman

People walk past the R&D centre of Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) in Ningde, Fujian province, China, December 16, 2016. Picture taken December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jake Spring/File Photo

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - New proprietary M3P batteries from CATL (300750.SZ) can improve energy density by 10% to 20% compared to iron phosphate batteries, company chairman Zeng Yuqun said on Saturday

Zeng said at an industry event in Beijing that CATL's Qilin battery using M3P materials, a type of technology developed by the company, can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Zoey Zhang; Editing by William Mallard

