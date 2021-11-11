CEO-designate of NSO spyware firm quits, citing U.S. blacklist, Israeli media say

An aerial view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The CEO-designate of NSO Group has resigned citing the Israeli spyware company's blacklisting by the U.S. Commerce Department last week, Israeli media said on Thursday.

NSO Group declined to comment.

Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named for the top role on Oct. 31, but had yet to assume it. Some Israeli media incorrectly described him as already serving as CEO.

