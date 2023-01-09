New Jersey, Ohio join other states in banning TikTok from state devices















WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - New Jersey and Ohio said on Monday they were joining other states in banning use of the popular video app TikTok on government-owned and managed devices.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said in addition to banning TikTok from state devices he also was banning software vendors, products, and services from more than a dozen vendors including Huawei, Hikvision (002415.SZ), Tencent Holdings LTD (0700.HK), ZTE Corporation (000063.SZ) and Kaspersky Lab.

