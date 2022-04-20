New York pension leader says reaches deal on civil rights review at Amazon.com

The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid./File Photo

April 20 (Reuters) - The New York pension system will withdraw a shareholder proposal calling for a civil rights review at Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) after reaching an agreement with the online retailer, a pension official said on Wednesday.

A similar proposal from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli received strong support at Amazon's annual meeting last year, and the company said last week it would review the impact of its employment practices. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ross Kerber, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.