New Zealand's Smartpay experiences ransomware attack















June 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based payments solution provider Smartpay Holdings (SPY.NZ) said on Friday that it discovered last week it was experiencing a ransomware attack, which was affecting some of its systems in the country.

The company's investigation confirmed theft of information of a group of customers in Australia and New Zealand from its systems.

