NHTSA evaluating potential safety concerns related to heating issue of Tesla cars

A logo of the electric-vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

San Francisco, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Friday that it is discussing the heating issues of some Tesla vehicles with the automaker and evaluating "potential safety concerns."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it "is aware of the issue and is continuing to gather information, discuss the issue with Tesla and evaluate potential safety concerns."

Reporting by David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin

