Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Nigeria to partner with Bitt Inc to launch 'eNaira' digital currency

1 minute read

ABUJA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria will work with Bitt Inc as a technical partner in its bid to launch its own cryptocurrency, the "eNaira", the Central Bank said on Monday.

The Central Bank announced plans to launch its own digital currency later this year after Nigeria barred banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies in February. read more

Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele has said the eNaira would operate as a wallet against which customers can hold existing funds in their bank account. In a statement on Monday, Emefiele said the currency would accelerate financial inclusion and enable cheaper and faster remittance inflows.

Barbados-based Bitt earlier this year led development of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union's "DCash", the first digital cash issued by a currency union central bank. read more

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; writing by Libby George; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 8:23 PM UTC

Uber proposes industry-wide gig worker benefits model in Canada

Uber Technologies Inc on Monday proposed a plan for a flexible benefits fund for app-based ride-hail and food delivery drivers in Canada under which all gig industry players would share data on workers' hours and earnings.

Technology
Instagram to require users to share their birthday amid youth safety push
Technology
Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates on hybrid work boost
Technology
Three hours a week: Play time's over for China's young video gamers
Technology
SEC charges broker-dealers, investment advisors over cybersecurity failures