Nikola, Bosch tie up to build fuel-cell power modules

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) said on Thursday it had signed a deal with Bosch Group, that would allow the electric-vehicle startup to build Bosch fuel-cell power modules at its Coolidge, Arizona facility.

Nikola expects to launch the fuel-cell power modules in 2023. The company's shares were up over 5% at $11.31 in premarket trading.

As per the deal, Bosch will supply fully assembled fuel-cell power modules and other major components to Nikola, including the fuel-cell stack. Nikola will then assemble them at its manufacturing unit in Coolidge.

A fuel cell power module is a system that generates electricity from hydrogen in vehicles and is essentially used in commercial vehicles.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

