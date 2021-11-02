Nintendo to make 20% fewer switch consoles because of chip shortage -Nikkei

The Nintendo logo is displayed at the Nintendo Tokyo store, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 19, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co. (7974.T) will make 20% fewer Switch games consoles than planned in the year to March 31 because of shortages of semiconductors and other components, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Switch production for the business year will be around 24 million units, the paper reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

Reporting by Tim Kelly

