Nintendo to open gallery on Japan factory site

Sam Nussey
2 minute read

The Nintendo logo is displayed at the Nintendo Tokyo store, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 19, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) said on Wednesday it will open a gallery showcasing its products on a renovated factory site south of the city of Kyoto, in the games maker's latest effort to diversify beyond its core console business.

The facility, which Nintendo aims to complete in the financial year ending March 2024, was previously used to manufacture playing cards and as a customer service centre.

The gallery will display the firm's products along with other "exhibits and experiences", Nintendo said without providing further details.

The development follows other real-world expansion by Nintendo, with a Super Mario themed area launching at Osaka's Universal Studios Japan in March and a Tokyo shop opening two years ago.

