Nintendo shares slump 5% on 'Legend of Zelda' delay

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co (7974.T) shares slumped 5% in early Tokyo trading after the Kyoto-based gaming firm said it was pushing back the release of the hotly awaited sequel to "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" to spring 2023 from this year's planned debut.

The fall comes after Nintendo's shares had gained 25% year-to-date at Tuesday's close, shaking off concerns that the hit Switch console might have peaked following a hardware refresh in October, and the launch of a critically acclaimed "Pokemon" title in January.

"In order to make this game's experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently so please wait a little longer," Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma said in a video posted to Twitter.

The original "Breath of the Wild" was a Switch launch game in 2017 and has sold more than 25 million units.

The widely emulated title was praised for its open world gameplay. Nintendo launched a spin-off, "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity", in 2020.

