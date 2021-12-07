Nissan executive expects semiconductor shortage to continue until mid-2022

The Nissan logo is seen on a car wheel at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama, Japan November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan's (7201.T) Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta expects supply chain constraints and the global semiconductor shortage to continue until at least mid-2022, he said on Tuesday.

"The pandemic has really disrupted the supply chain around the world and (the) automotive industry has been impacted much more than expected ... it will take some more time to get back to normal operations," he said.

