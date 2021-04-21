Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
No cameras allowed during Epic Games antitrust trial against Apple

Reuters
1 minute read
1/3

3D printed Lady Justice figure is seen in front of displayed Apple and Epic Games logos in this illustration photo taken February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

A federal judge said Wednesday that no cameras will be allowed during an antitrust trial starting May 3 between "Fortnite" creator Epic Games and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said during a pretrial conference that members of the public will have access to the trial through an audio-only feed and will have access to exhibits filed during the trial. She also said that one member of the media will be permitted to monitor the trial from the courtroom.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers gave a media coalition led by the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press until the end of the week to determine a protocol for which member of the media will be allowed in the courtroom.

