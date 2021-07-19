Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Nokia wins first 5G radio contract in China

Visitors gather outside the Nokia booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Nokia (NOKIA.HE) on Monday won its first 5G radio contract in China, securing a share in one of China Mobile's (0941.HK) three new 5G contracts, while Nordic rival Ericsson (ERICb.ST) lost market share after getting caught up in a political spat.

As is customary, Chinese companies took the lion's share of the order. Huawei (HWT.UL) took a majority share in all three contracts, followed by ZTE (000063.SZ), according to a document published by China Mobile.

Ericsson had been expected to be awarded a lower share of China's 5G roll-out after Sweden decided to exclude Chinese vendors from its own networks. read more

Nokia, which didn't secure any 5G radio contracts in China last year, got a 10% share in one of the three contracts, while Ericsson got 9.6% of another contract.

China's other two largest telecom operators - China Telecom (0728.HK) and China Unicom (0762.HK) - will soon announce winners of the second phase of the 5G contracts.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

