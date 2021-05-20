Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

TechnologyNordic Semiconductor has 'no knowledge' of any STMicro interest, CFO says

Reuters
1 minute read

Nordic Semiconductor (NOD.OL) has "no knowledge" of any interest from Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics in buying the Oslo-listed firm, Chief Financial Officer Paal Elstad told Reuters.

Italian newspaper MF on Thursday reported that STMicro is considering an offer for Nordic Semiconductor and that the two companies had held preliminary talks. read more

"We have no knowledge of this, so we have no comment," Elstad said. "This is unknown to us."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 8:06 AM UTCByteDance founder to step down as CEO, hand over to college roommate

Zhang Yiming will step down as chief executive of TikTok-owner ByteDance, leaving the task of navigating a rising number of Big Tech regulations worldwide to college roommate, long-time colleague and current human resources head Liang Rubo.

TechnologyBitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage
TechnologyTwitter finds its AI tends to crop out Black people, men from photos
TechnologyEvery second counts as startups race to deliver fresh food
TechnologySlide in cryptocurrencies, other high-fliers, comes amid looming U.S. inflation worries