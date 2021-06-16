NorthWestern Energy joins the Western Energy Imbalance Market

June 16 (Reuters) - Montana-based utility NorthWestern Energy (NWE.O) has joined the real-time wholesale electric energy market Western Energy Imbalance Market (EIM), a joint statement by the company and California Independent System Operator (ISO) said on Wednesday.

The Western EIM now serves 10 states, including portions of Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming and Montana. Its 22 active participants will represent more than 83% of the load in the Western Interconnection by 2023, the statement added.

The EIM, which was launched in 2014 and is operated by the California ISO, uses advanced technology to deliver the lowest-cost energy to utilities, while enhancing reliability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

NorthWestern Energy provides electricity and natural gas to more than 743,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, it said.

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

