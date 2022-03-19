1 minute read
Norway backs shareholder call for Toshiba to solicit buyout offers
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, voted in favour of a shareholder proposal requesting Toshiba Corp (6502.T) solicit buyout offers from private equity firms, according to a voting record.
Norges, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, voted against the Japanese conglomerate's plan to break itself up by spinning off its devices business.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Clarke
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.