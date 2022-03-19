Skip to main content
Norway backs shareholder call for Toshiba to solicit buyout offers

Toshiba logos are pictured at Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, voted in favour of a shareholder proposal requesting Toshiba Corp (6502.T) solicit buyout offers from private equity firms, according to a voting record.

Norges, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, voted against the Japanese conglomerate's plan to break itself up by spinning off its devices business.

