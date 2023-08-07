Norway data regulator to fine Meta over privacy breaches

The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo/File Photo

OSLO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms (META.O) will be fined one million Norwegian crowns ($98,500) per day over privacy breaches from Aug. 14, Norway's data protection authority told Reuters on Monday.

The regulator, Datatilsynet, had warned on July 17 that the company would be fined if it did not address privacy breaches the regulator had identified.

Meta Platforms did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Datatilsynet had said Meta cannot harvest user data in Norway without users' consent, such as their physical locations, and use it to target advertising at them, called behavioural advertising, a business model common to Big Tech.

It had until Aug. 4 to prove to the regulator that it had addressed the issue.

