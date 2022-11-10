NTT, Kioxia to invest in new Japan-backed logic semiconductor firm - TV Tokyo

[1/2] The logo of NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation) is displayed at the company office in Tokyo, Japan September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato















TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese firms including Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (9432.T) and Kioxia Holdings Corp have decided to invest in a new government-backed company that aims to mass-produce next-generation logic semiconductors, TV Tokyo reported on Thursday.

Japan's government will set up a new research centre by the end of 2022 to develop sub 2-nanometer semiconductors, which will be led by a former Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T) president, TV Tokyo also said.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jan Harvey











