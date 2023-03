Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) filed a mixed shelf offering of as much as $10 billion with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The mixed shelf will include shares of its common stock, preferred stock, warrants, debt securities and purchase contracts, the company said.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











