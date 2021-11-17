Nvidia forecasts upbeat revenue on data center chip demand

The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, betting on growth in its data center business as more internet companies set out to invest in artificial intelligence and metaverse.

The company's shares were up nearly 4% in extended trading. They have more than doubled this year.

The world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips expects current-quarter revenue of $7.40 billion, plus or minus 2%, above analysts' average estimate of $6.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The pandemic boosted demand for graphic chips used in gaming consoles and computers as consumers staying at home spent more time playing video games, with support also from cryptocurrency miners. The company is also benefiting from recent efforts such as artificial intelligence chips used in data centers and those for autonomous vehicles.

For the reported third quarter, revenue in Nvidia's gaming unit rose 42% to $3.22 billion and data centers surged 55% to $2.94 billion.

Analysts had expected $3.13 billion and $2.75 billion for gaming and data centers respectively, according to FactSet.

Overall, revenue rose about 50% to $7.10 billion for the three months ended Oct. 31, above the average estimate of $6.83 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

