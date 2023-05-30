Factbox: Nvidia joins tech titans in trillion-dollar club















May 30 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Tuesday became the first chipmaker to join Wall Street's trillion-dollar club dominated by technology heavyweights such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

The boom in artificial intelligence (AI) technology has driven a threefold surge in Nvidia's stock valuation in less then eight months, helping the chipmaker hit the trillion-dollar mark about 24 years after going public. iPhone maker Apple took 38 years to cross the lofty milestone.

Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), now valued at more than $600 billion, had briefly hit a trillion in valuation in 2021, before falling back into the billions.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) has gained about 25% so far this year, after falling 33% in 2022.

Here is a list of companies with trillion-dollar market capitalizations, and those nearing the milestone:

