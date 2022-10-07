Nvidia says it does not expect new U.S. export hit its business















Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Friday said it does not expect new U.S. export control rules against sending chips to Chinese supercomputing systems to have a material affect on its business. read more

Nvidia said the it had already been made subject to rules, which it disclosed to investors last month, saying that they could impact $400 million of its sales in China for its current fiscal quarter.

"We don’t expect the new controls, including restrictions on sales for highly dense systems, to have a material impact on our business," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco











