Nvidia says it is ceasing all activities in Russia, relocating employees















Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) said on Monday it is ceasing all activities in Russia and giving employees there the option of continuing their jobs in other countries.

"After previously suspending shipments to the country, we had continued to maintain our office to support our employees and their families. With recent developments, we can no longer operate effectively there," it said in an emailed statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.