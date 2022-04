The Nvidia's new Grace CPU Superchip unveiled at the chipmaker's AI developer conference is seen in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters. Nvidia/Handout via REUTERS

April 8 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) said on Friday it would seek shareholders' approval to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock to 8 billion from 4 billion.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

