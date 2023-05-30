Nvidia shorts down $4.1 bln in mark-to-market losses since May 24-S3 Partners

The logo of NVIDIA as seen at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California, in May of 2022. Courtesy NVIDIA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Short sellers in shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA.O) were down $4.1 billion in mark-to-market losses over the past three trading sessions, financial data firm S3 Partners said Tuesday.

The chipmaker after the close last Wednesday released its quarterly results and forecast second-quarter revenue more than 50% above Wall Street estimates. Including Tuesday's gains, Nvidia's shares are up about 35% since Wednesday and about 180% for the year to date.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch

