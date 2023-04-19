NXP CEO Sievers applauds EU Chips Act, hopes governments coordinate















ENNISKERRY, Ireland, April 19 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of Dutch-headquartered computer chip maker NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.O) on Wednesday applauded the passage of the EU Chips Act this week and said he hopes the U.S. and Europe will cooperate on how they distribute subsidies.

The more than $50 billion in subsidies now on offer to chip manufacturers from the U.S. government and 43 billion euros ($47 billion) in Europe "is big money from the government perspective (but) is little money from industry perspective, which means we have to spend this in a very dedicated and very forceful way in order to get the best out of it," Kurt Sievers said, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy conference.

($1 = 0.9150 euros)

Reporting by Conor Humphries, Toby Sterling, Editing by Louise Heavens











