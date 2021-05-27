Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

OECD's Gurria sees deal on global tech tax in June or July

Reuters
1 minute read

OECD's Secretary General Angel Gurria speaks during a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), at its headquarters in Paris, France December 14, 2020. Martin Bureau/Pool via REUTERS

OECD chief Angel Gurria said on Thursday he expects all the necessary elements for a global accord on taxing tech giants to be ready by June or July thanks to a sharp shift in the U.S. stance on the initiative.

"The issue was a little bit tied up, mainly because of the American position," he told a virtual news conference, adding that administration of President Joe Biden had made a "180 degree turn" from that of his predecessor.

He added negotiations on a minimum corporate tax rate are going forward. Some large companies are supporting such a rate in exchange for certainty on tax rates, he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 6:46 AM UTCCryptos turn choppy as bounce momentum ebbs

Cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday but without falling through recent lows, as enough traders clung to hopes that the asset class can claw its way back from last week's plunge.

TechnologyTech M&A in Asia at record high, main deal driver in the region -industry data
TechnologyWirecard 'wake-up call' prompts EU company reporting reform
TechnologyU.S. announces new security directives for pipelines after hack
TechnologyRussian court fines Tiktok 1.5 mln roubles for not deleting banned content