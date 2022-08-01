(OFFICIAL) China grants licences to 69 online games

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's gaming regulator on Monday granted publishing licences to 69 online games, including titles belonging to developers such as G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd (603444.SS) and iDreamSky (1119.HK).

Titles belonging to tech companies Tencent (0700.HK) and NetEase Inc (9999.HK) were not on the approved list published by the National Press and Public Administration.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Susan Fenton

