Okta says up to 366 customers 'have potentially been impacted' by hacker attack

People's miniatures are seen in front of Okta logo in this illustration taken March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Digital authentication firm Okta Inc said late Tuesday that up to 366 of its customers were possibly affected by the security breach carried out by the hacking group known as Lapsus$.

In a series of blog posts, Okta's chief security officer David Bradbury said that around 2.5 percent of the company's more than 15,000 customers "have potentially been impacted" and had their data possibly "viewed or acted upon."

"We have determined that the maximum potential impact is 366," customers, he said.

Reporting by Raphael Satter Editing by Shri Navaratnam

