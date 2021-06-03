Technology
Online health startup Babylon to go public via $4.2 bln SPAC deal
British health tech startup Babylon Health said on Thursday it has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm led by former Groupon chief Rich Williams, valuing the combined company at a pro forma equity value of $4.2 billion.
Babylon will merge with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURI.O) and will trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "BBLN".
