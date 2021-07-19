Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Online library Go1 raises $200 mln from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, others

July 19 (Reuters) - Go1, an online library of learning resources, said on Monday it had raised $200 million in fresh capital in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, AirTree Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.

The latest round valued the company at more than $1 billion, it said.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

