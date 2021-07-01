Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Online risk management platform Riskified files for U.S. IPO

July 1 (Reuters) - Riskified Ltd, an e-commerce risk management platform backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Thursday.

The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or its target price range in its regulatory filing. Its revenue jumped 30% to $169.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, but it recorded a net loss of $11.3 million.

Riskified was founded by Eido Gal and Assaf Feldman in early 2013 to solve issues related to online payment fraud and has built a machine learning platform that minimizes payment risk over the past eight years, the filing showed.

The company has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "RSKD".

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters.

Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Arun Koyyur

