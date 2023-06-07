OpenAI against regulation of smaller AI startups, CEO says















NEW DELHI, June 7 (Reuters) - OpenAI is against regulating smaller startups in the field of artificial intelligence, Sam Altman, Chief Executive of the firm behind ChatGPT, said at a conference in India's New Delhi.

"We have explicitly said there should be no regulation on smaller companies. The only regulation we have called for is on ourselves and people bigger," he said, speaking at an event hosted by national daily Economic Times.

Altman is on a whirlwind tour around the world, meeting heads of states of several countries.

OpenAI has so far raised $10 billion from Microsoft (MSFT.O) at a valuation of almost $30 billion as it invests in building computing capacity.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











