OpenAI CEO says 'optimistic' on global AI coordination















TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - The CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Monday said a tour of capital cities had left him "quite optimistic" about prospects for global coordination on artificial intelligence (AI).

The public face of the startup, backed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), has been on a whirlwind tour looking to capitalise on interest in generative AI and exert influence on regulation of the burgeoning technology.

"I came to the trip ... sceptical that it was going to be possible in the short term to get global cooperation to reduce existential risk but I am now wrapping up the trip feeling quite optimistic we can get it done," Sam Altman told students in Tokyo.

Reporting by Sam Nussey and Tom Bateman; Editing by Christopher Cushing











