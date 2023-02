Feb 1 (Reuters) - ChatGPT owner OpenAI said on Wednesday it is launching a pilot subscription plan for its popular AI-powered chatbot, called ChatGPT Plus, for $20 per month.

Subscribers will receive access to ChatGPT during peak times, faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











