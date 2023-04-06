OpenAI to propose remedies to Italian ban on ChatGPT















ROME, April 6 (Reuters) - OpenAI plans to present measures to Italy's authorities on Thursday to remedy concerns that led to a ban last week on the ChatGPT chatbot in the country, Italy's Data Protection Authority said.

In a video conference late on Wednesday, OpenAI pledged to be more transparent about the way it handles user data and verifies the ages of users, the authority said.

The data authority said it would evaluate the proposals made by OpenAI.

Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.