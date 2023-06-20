Oracle considers more investment in Israel - Netanyahu

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

JERUSALEM, June 20 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) CEO Safra Katz discussed a possible expansion of the company's investment activity in Israel during a meeting on Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu, his office said.

Oracle provides products and services that address enterprise information technology (IT) environments. The statement from Netanyahu's office said he and Katz also discussed opportunities arising from artificial intelligence.

Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Louise Heavens

