Oracle meets first-quarter revenue estimates on strong cloud demand

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) met Wall Street targets for first-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by strong demand for its cloud services and as its acquisition of healthcare IT firm Cerner started to pay off.

With hybrid work gaining traction worldwide, Oracle has been looking to bolster its cloud offerings and close the gap to rivals Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.

Cerner contributed $1.4 billion to total revenues in the quarter, months after Oracle bought the company in a deal that unlocked troves of data from one of the biggest healthcare IT firms in the United States. read more .

That helped cushion the impact from a slowdown in business spending, as companies turn thrifty in the face of high inflation and a stronger dollar.

Oracle's net income fell to $1.55 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 31, from $2.46 billion, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier

Total revenue rose 17.7% to $11.45 billion, in line with analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

