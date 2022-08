Oracle starts job cuts in U.S. - The Information

3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the Oracle cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) has started to lay off employees in the United States, The Information said on Monday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The publication in July reported that Oracle was considering cutting thousands of jobs in its global workforce after targeting cost cuts of up to $1 billion. https://bit.ly/3OVYkoq

The company had about 143,000 full-time employees as of May 31, according to its latest annual report.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The layoffs at Oracle will affect employees at its offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Monday's report said, but it did not mention the number of employees affected. https://bit.ly/3Q7awTC

Oracle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report also said layoffs in Canada, India and parts of Europe were expected in the coming weeks and months.

Technology giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) have also discussed cuts or a slowdown in hiring plans in response to rising costs and fears of a recession.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.