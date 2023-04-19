OVHcloud cuts 2023 revenue growth target

Logo of French cloud computing company OVHcloud in Paris
The logo of French cloud computing company OVHcloud is seen at the company's building in Paris, France, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

April 19 (Reuters) - French cloud services provider OVHcloud (OVH.PA) on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for full-year revenue growth, citing the macroeconomic context and delays in certain projects.

The company now sees organic revenue growth between 13% and 14% in 2023, against a previous outlook of expected growth in the range of 14% and 16%.

The company said in a statement that the forecast "includes... recent developments in demand which in the short term reflect a delay in certain migration projects to the cloud or the extension of existing infrastructures,".

Societe Generale analyst Derric Marcon in a Monday call with Reuters pointed to an interview earlier this month where Amazon's (AMZN.O) CEO suggested a continued slowdown in AWS, the firm's cloud services arm.

"Inevitably, investors...will wonder if a challenger or niche Player like OVH can continue to grow as much as they said in a context where others say it's slowing down," Marcon had said.

OVHcloud posted half-year sales of 439 million euros ($481.41 million), broadly in line with the 437.3 million expected on average in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9119 euros)

Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

