OVHCloud hikes full-year revenue target after strong Q3

The logo of French cloud computing company OVHcloud is seen on a data-center building in Strasbourg, France, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

June 30 (Reuters) - French cloud services provider OVHcloud (OVH.PA) on Thursday raised its full-year revenue growth objective, as commercial momentum especially in its enterprise segment boosted third-quarter sales.

Europe's leading cloud provider now expects its revenue to grow 16-18% in the twelve months to Aug. 31, compared with its earlier estimate of 15-17%.

Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; editing by Milla Nissi

