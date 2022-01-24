Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce new batteries for EVs -Nikkei

Attendees look over a Tesla Model X powered by Panasonic batteries at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic (6752.T) will invest about 80 billion yen ($705 million) to mass-produce a new type of lithium ion battery for electric vehicles (EVs) from as early as 2023, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

(This story corrects figure in headline to $700 million from $700 billion)

($1 = 113.5400 yen)

Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by David Goodman

