Technology1 minute read
Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce new batteries for EVs -Nikkei
TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic (6752.T) will invest about 80 billion yen ($705 million) to mass-produce a new type of lithium ion battery for electric vehicles (EVs) from as early as 2023, the Nikkei reported on Monday.
(This story corrects figure in headline to $700 million from $700 billion)
($1 = 113.5400 yen)
Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.